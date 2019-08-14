Quantcast

Canada Goose posts better-than-expected revenue

By Reuters

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc's , first-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as the company sold more expensive jackets and parkas to department stores and opened several retail outlets.

The Toronto-based luxury apparel company's net loss widened to C$29.4 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from a loss of C$18.7 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 59.1% to C$71.1 million ($53.66 million), while analysts had expected C$54.38 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3251 Canadian dollars)





