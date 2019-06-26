Canada Goose (GOOS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $36.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had lost 26.48% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

GOOS will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect GOOS to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.79 million, up 9.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $754.23 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.15% and +19.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower within the past month. GOOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GOOS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.75, so we one might conclude that GOOS is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GOOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.