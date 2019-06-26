Quantcast

Canada: Don't know whether meat that prompted Chinese ban is Canadian

By Reuters

OTTAWA, June 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian government does not know whether shipments of meat that sparked a temporary Chinese import ban actually come from Canada, Trade Minister Jim Carr said on Wednesday.

"We don't know where the product originated," he told reporters in Toronto. China said on Tuesday it wanted Ottawa to stop allowing meat shipments after bogus export certificates were discovered.

