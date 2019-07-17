Quantcast

Can We Find The Right Stock Using Our Newly Found Insight?

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

Join Erique and Danny as they dive into another batch of stocks. They revisit their stock choices from Monday's episode and their conversation with Kevin Matras. They then dive into 2 new stocks using their newly taught analytic skills to see if they can find the right stock for their portfolio's. Recap on: Square: SQ, Calloway Golf: ELY, Alternative Harvest: MJ and Take Two Interactive: TTWO. New stocks of conversation: CRISPR Therapeutics: CRSP & Under Armour: UAA.

Referenced Symbols: SQ , ELY , UAA , TTWO , CRSP


