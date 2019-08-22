Can Value Investors Pick Laboratory Corporation (LH) Stock?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn't want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?





One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let's put LH stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar o f earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock's current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.On this front, Laboratory Corporation has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 15.6, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 17.85. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Laboratory Corporation's current PE level puts it below its midpoint of 16.07 over the past five years. Moreover, the current level stands well below the highs for the stock, suggesting that it can be a solid entry point.





Further, the stock's PE also compares favorably with the Zacks Medical sector's trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 20.59. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Laboratory Corporation has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year's earnings) of just 14.81, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Laboratory Corporation stock in the near term too.



P/S Ratio



Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock's price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Laboratory Corporation has a P/S ratio of about 1.48. This is a bit lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.15x right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.





If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading-at least compared to historical norms.



Broad Value Outlook



In aggregate, Laboratory Corporation currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Laboratory Corporation a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the PEG ratio for Laboratory Corporation is just 1.53, a level that is far lower than the industry average of 1.85. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock's earnings growth rate. Clearly, LH is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.



What About the Stock Overall?



Though Laboratory Corporation might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of C and a Momentum Score of B. This gives LH a Zacks VGM score - or its overarching fundamental grade - of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >> )



Meanwhile, the company's recen t earnings estimates have been sturdy at best. The current year has seen five estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to two lower, while the next year estimate has seen four up and three down in the same time period.



This has had a positive impact on the consensus estimate though as the current year consensus estimate has risen by 0.09% in the past two months, while the next year estimate has inched lower by 0.3%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

Apart from this somewhat robust trend, the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) which is why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.



Bottom Line



Laboratory Corporation is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Further, a strong industry rank (among Top 29% of more than 250 industries) instills our confidence. However, over the past two years, the Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:





So, value investors might want to wait for analyst sentiment to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.



