Can Q2 Earnings Power Semiconductor ETFs?

After a strong start to the year, the semiconductor sector has been hit by the escalating Sino-US trade war and the U.S. ban on Huawei in recent months. This is because chipmakers have a lot of exposure in China. As such, iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXX , VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF SMH and First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETF FTXL have slipped 2%, 1% and 3.5%, respectively, over the past three months.
This trend might reverse going into the earnings season given that most stocks are expected to beat on earnings (read: Semiconductor ETFs: What Investors Need to Know
).
Some well-known players in the space like Texas Instruments TXN
, Intel INTC
, Qualcomm QCOM
, NVIDIA NVDA
and Applied Materials AMAT
are expected to repor t earnings
this week and in the coming days. Let's delve into the financial picture of the companies that have a higher allocation in the above-mentioned ETFs and the power to move the funds up or down as Q2 earnings unfold. SOXX is largely concentrated on the five firms with a combined share of 35.7% followed by 32.6% for SMH and 25% for FTXL.
Our proven model conclusively shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with a positive Earnings ESP
significantly increase the chances of predicting an earnings beat, while those with a Zacks Rank #4 or a 5 (Sell-rated) are best avoided.
. Inside Our Earnings Prediction
Texas Instruments is set to report on Jul 23, after market close. It has a Zacks Rank of 4 and an Earnings ESP of +1.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been steady over the past 30 days. The earnings surprise track over the last four quarters has been good, the average beat being 3.41%. The stock has a VGM Score of B (see: all the Technology ETFs here
).
Intel is slated to release earnings figures after market close on Jul 25. It has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.49%, indicating slim chances of an estimate beat this time around. The stock saw no earnings estimate revision over the past 30 days for the to-be-reported quarter and delivered a positive surprise of 8.50% on average over the preceding four quarters. It has a favorable VGM Score of B.
Qualcomm has a Zacks Rank #5 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. The stock witnessed no earnings estimate revision over the past 30 days and came up with a positive surprise of 17.56% in the trailing four quarters. It has a VGM Score of B. The company is expected to report earnings numbers after the closing bell on Jul 31.
NVIDIA, expected to report on Aug 15, is a Zacks #3 Ranked player and has an Earnings ESP of +8.17%. This combination also suggests reasonable chances of estimate beat this reporting cycle. The company pulled off positive surprises in all the previous four quarters, the average being 3.94%. It saw positive earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past month for the to-be- reported quarter. The stock has an unattractive VGM Score of F.
Applied Materials is a #4 Ranked player and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. Its earnings surprise history over the preceding four quarters has been impressive, the average beat being 3.27%. The stock witnessed no earnings estimate revision over the past 30 days for the quarter to be reported. The company has a VGM Score of B and is slated to report earnings on Aug 15 (read: Tech Stocks Log Seven-Year Best Spell: ETF Winners
). Conclusion
As most companies in this space are likely to deliver a positive earnings surprise, the semiconductor ETFs might continue to see smooth trading in the weeks ahead. Further, SOXX and SMH have a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 while FTXL has a Zacks ETF Rank of 3, implying room for an upside. Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
