Can Pharmacy Services Drive CVS Health's (CVS) Q2 Earnings?

CVS Health Corporation 's CVS Pharmacy Services business has been gaining momentum on the back of higher specialty pharmacy and pharmacy network claim volumes besides brand inflation.
We expect this strength to get reflected in second-quarter 2019 results, which are scheduled for release on Aug 7, before market open.
Click here to know how the company is likely to perform in the quarter to be reported.
Pharmacy Services Segment in Focus
Consistent with the prior quarters, net new business and the continued adoption of Maintenance Choice programs are expected to drive CVS' PBM business in the second quarter. The company's new guaranteed net cost pricing model is drawing attention from clients and benefit consultants, which could lead to client uptakes in the second quarter.
In terms of 2020 PBM selling season, the company is expected to report a strong retention rate in the second quarter. In the las t report ed quarter, PBM retention rate was in the mid-90% excluding the impact of the Centene deal.
CVS Health Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
CVS Health Corporation price-eps-surprise | CVS Health Corporation Quote
Caremark legacy business too is expected to deliver a strong quarter, banking on the company's solid execution of its formulary and cost-management tools. In terms of unit cost, the company is successful in driving down the average out-of-pocket costs for plan members for the sixth consecutive year, retaining patients' adherence and improving their overall health. This trend should continue in the second quarter as well.
Last but not the least, the company earlier noted that post the Aetna integration, its Pharmacy Services segment's current-year figures will be affected by two important changes. First, the company's Individual SilverScript PDP has been shifted from the PBM segment to its newly-formed Health Care Benefits (HCB) one. Second, the company has already consolidated the pharmacy operations of Aetna into its PBM. We therefore expect these factors to influence the yet-to-be-reported quarter's top-line results.
Zacks Ranks and Key Picks
CVs Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER has an Earnings ESP of +10.10% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE has an Earnings ESP of +8.55% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year. See their latest picks free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Free Stock Analysis Report BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE): Free Stock Analysis Report CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Free Stock Analysis Report Opexa Therapeutics, Inc. (ACER): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research