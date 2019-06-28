Can Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance , with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Oasis Midstream Partners LP, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.81 per share, which is a change of +80% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oasis Midstream Partners LP has increased 16.13% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $3.26 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +79.12% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Oasis Midstream Partners LP, with two estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 9.4%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Oasis Midstream Partners LP currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power o f earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Oasis Midstream Partners LP have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 9.3% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.