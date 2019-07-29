Can Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings See BioSpin's Growth Revival?

Bruker Corporation BRKR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results, after market close on Aug 1.

In the las t report ed quarter, the company's earnings per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.67%. Moreover, the company delivered a positive surprise in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 10%.

Let's see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

We are upbeat about solid contributions from the company's major business lines, such as Bruker BioSpin, the Bruker CALID, the Bruker Nano and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST), in the upcoming quarterly results.

Bruker Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Bruker Corporation price-eps-surprise | Bruker Corporation Quote

Within BioSpin, despite a sluggish show in the previously-reported quarter (on continued soft industrial market booking and due to shift of some orders and installations into future periods), the company expects improved organic growth in the second quarter of 2019. For the full year, Bruker envisions this segment to register organic growth in mid-single digits.

Within CALID, Bruker is projected to demonstrate strong organic growth, driven by robust performances within mass spectrometry and microbiology businesses. Inorganically, the acquisition of Hain is expected to bump up the company's CALID revenues in the June quarter.

Bruker Nano is likely to deliver another promising quarterly earnings performance, banking on academic, government and industrial research demand for advanced x-ray and nano materials analysis products. The RAVE, Anasys, JPK and Alicona integrations should also aid the company's top line.

Within BEST, growing demand for superconductor regarding MRI and progress in big science projects are expected to boost the company's second-quarter results.

However, the company may lose some of its BEST orders in China due to tariff related dispute.

Here's What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

The proven Zacks model clearly indicates that a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has high chances of beating estimates if it also has a positive Earnings ESP . You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Bruker holds a Zacks Rank #2, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, its Earnings ESP of -2.18% in the combination leaves surprise prediction inconclusive for the stock this reporting cycle.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a few medical stocks worth considering from the broader medical space as these comprise the right mix of elements to outpace expectations this earnings season.

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Radical New Technology Creates $12.3 Trillion Opportunity



