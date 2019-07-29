Can Atmos Energy (ATO) Keep Earnings Streak Alive in Q3?

We expect Atmos Energy Corporation ATO to bea t earnings estimates when i t report s third-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Aug 7, after the market closes . This natural gas distribution company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 8.33% in the last reported quarter.





Earnings ESP : The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.22%.

Zacks Rank : Atmos Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The combination of a Zacks Rank #3 and +0.22% ESP makes us quite confident of an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.



We caution against Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is witnessing negative estimate revisions.



Factors at Play



During the quarter, Atmos Energy continued to enjoy the benefits of strong economic development and consequent increase in customer volumes in its service territories. New gas distribution rates are expected to have a positive impact on earnings. We expect these positives to boost the company's performance in third-quarter fiscal 2019.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues and earnings per share (EPS) for third-quarter fiscal 2019 is currently pegged at $701 million and 69 cents, respectively. The revenue and EPS estimates indicate growth of 24.73% and 7.81%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



