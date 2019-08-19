Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Camtek Ltd. ( CAMT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CAMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.62, the dividend yield is 7.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAMT was $8.62, representing a -23.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.25 and a 37.04% increase over the 52 week low of $6.29.

CAMT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL ) and KLA Corporation ( KLAC ). CAMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports CAMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.54%, compared to an industry average of -26.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates