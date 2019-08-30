Campbell's profit beats estimates on cost cuts, shares rise

Reuters





Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. food company Campbell Soup Co reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, benefiting from cost cuts, sending shares up 5% before the bell.

To better focus on its mainstream soup and snack businesses, Campbell has been streamlining its operations by disposing its international and fresh businesses, including Bolthouse Farms and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa.

Last month Campbell said it would sell Kelsen Group, a unit known for Royal Dansk cookies, to a Ferrero affiliated company for $300 million. It is also selling its Arnott's biscuits and some of its international operations.

However, the company recorded a net loss attributable to its shareholders of $8 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of $94 million, or 31 cents per share.