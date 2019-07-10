Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Campbell Soup Company ( CPB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.46, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPB was $41.46, representing a -5.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.98 and a 29.42% increase over the 52 week low of $32.04.

CPB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ). CPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03. Zacks Investment Research reports CPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.32%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX ( FXG )

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF ( SDOG )

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF ( ESGS )

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ( DON )

Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF ( ESGW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 2.48% over the last 100 days. FXG has the highest percent weighting of CPB at 3.87%.