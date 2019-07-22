Quantcast

Campaigners against Heathrow expansion win right to lodge new legal challenge

Reuters


LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Campaigners against the expansion of Heathrow Airport have won the right to lodge a new legal challenge against the construction of a new runway at Europe's biggest airport, Greenpeace, one of the appellants, said on Monday.

The expansion of London'sHeathrow Airport inched closer in May when a High Court judge rejected legal challenges from environmental campaigners opposed to the building of a third runway.

Greenpeace said that campaigners had been granted permission for a hearing to appeal the ruling, which would be held later this year.





