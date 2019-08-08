Quantcast

Cameroon cocoa bean exports up 26% this season

Reuters


DOUALA, Cameroon, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cameroon's 2018/19 cocoa bean exports jumped 26% to 214,825 tonnes from 170,981 tonnes, National Office of Cocoa and Coffee (ONCC) data seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

Bean grinding in the central African country rose to 58,552 tonnes this season, against 53,403 tonnes last season, the regulator said.

Cocoa bean arrivals at Cameroon's main port of Douala stood at 264,254 tonnes by the end of the 2018/19 season on July 15, up 4.2% from the previous season's 253,510 tonnes, the ONCC data showed.

Cameroon is the third-largest cocoa producer in Africa - behind Ivory Coast and Ghana - and the world's fifth-largest.





