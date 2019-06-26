Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Camden Property Trust ( CPT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $105.81, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPT was $105.81, representing a -2.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.22 and a 26.46% increase over the 52 week low of $83.67.

CPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports CPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.32%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

The following ETF(s) have CPT as a top-10 holding:

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NURE )

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF ( IVOO )

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I ( MDY )

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH )

SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF ( SPMD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 5.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPT at 5.08%.