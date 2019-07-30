Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Cambridge Bancorp ( CATC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CATC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CATC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.85, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATC was $78.85, representing a -17.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.06 and a 10.52% increase over the 52 week low of $71.35.

CATC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CATC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CATC Dividend History page.