Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Callaway Golf Company ( ELY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ELY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that ELY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.54, the dividend yield is .23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ELY was $17.54, representing a -28.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.67 and a 21.46% increase over the 52 week low of $14.44.

ELY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS ) and Mattel, Inc. ( MAT ). ELY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports ELY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.43%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ELY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.