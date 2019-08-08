California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

California Water Service Group Holding ( CWT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.198 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CWT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.4, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWT was $52.4, representing a -4.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.05 and a 31.49% increase over the 52 week low of $39.85.

CWT is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp ( SBS ). CWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports CWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.74%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CWT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF ( PSCU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an decrease of -4.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CWT at 4.61%.