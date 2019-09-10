Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Caleres, Inc. ( CAL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that CAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.11, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAL was $22.11, representing a -42.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.22 and a 54.62% increase over the 52 week low of $14.30.

CAL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. ( NKE ) and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( SKX ). CAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.33. Zacks Investment Research reports CAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.5%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.