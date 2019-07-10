Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ( CMCL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.069 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CMCL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.31, the dividend yield is 4.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCL was $6.31, representing a -33.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.48 and a 25.95% increase over the 52 week low of $5.01.

CMCL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). CMCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58.

