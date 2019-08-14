Calavo Growers Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CVGW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (Symbol: CVGW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.09, changing hands as low as $88.78 per share. Calavo Growers, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVGW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CVGW's low point in its 52 week range is $67.52 per share, with $108 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $89.12.
