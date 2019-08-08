Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund ( CSQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 65th quarter that CSQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.53, the dividend yield is 7.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSQ was $12.53, representing a -8% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.62 and a 33.16% increase over the 52 week low of $9.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.