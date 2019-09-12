Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Calamos Global Total Return Fund ( CGO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 104th quarter that CGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.41, the dividend yield is 9.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CGO was $12.41, representing a -15.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.75 and a 28.47% increase over the 52 week low of $9.66.

