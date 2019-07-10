Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Calamos Global Total Return Fund ( CGO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 102nd quarter that CGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.15, the dividend yield is 9.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CGO was $13.15, representing a -14.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.38 and a 36.13% increase over the 52 week low of $9.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.