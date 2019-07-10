Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund ( CHW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 64th quarter that CHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.2, the dividend yield is 10.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHW was $8.2, representing a -12.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.41 and a 33.99% increase over the 52 week low of $6.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.