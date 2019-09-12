Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund ( CCD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.167 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 52nd quarter that CCD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.4, the dividend yield is 9.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCD was $20.4, representing a -11.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.99 and a 30.69% increase over the 52 week low of $15.61.

