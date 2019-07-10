Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund ( CCD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.167 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 50th quarter that CCD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.83, the dividend yield is 9.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCD was $20.83, representing a -9.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.99 and a 33.44% increase over the 52 week low of $15.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.