Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund ( CCD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.167 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 51st quarter that CCD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.36, the dividend yield is 9.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCD was $20.36, representing a -11.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.99 and a 30.43% increase over the 52 week low of $15.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.