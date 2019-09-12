Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund ( CHI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.59, the dividend yield is 9.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHI was $10.59, representing a -18.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.94 and a 29.62% increase over the 52 week low of $8.17.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.