Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund ( CHI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.4, the dividend yield is 9.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHI was $10.4, representing a -19.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.94 and a 27.29% increase over the 52 week low of $8.17.

