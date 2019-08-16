Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.85, changing hands as high as $43.18 per share. Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CALM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.65 per share, with $51.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.06.
