CAG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.18, changing hands as high as $28.54 per share. Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CAG's low point in its 52 week range is $20.22 per share, with $38.43 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.49.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »