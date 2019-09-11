CAE Inc (CAE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

CAE Inc ( CAE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CAE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.24, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAE was $25.24, representing a -9.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.03 and a 48.82% increase over the 52 week low of $16.96.

CAE is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML ). CAE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CAE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.37%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAE as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF ( UIVM )

Lattice Strategies Trust ( LVIN )

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF ( SCHC )

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF ( VSS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LVIN with an decrease of -0.78% over the last 100 days. UIVM has the highest percent weighting of CAE at 0.78%.