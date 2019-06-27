Quantcast

Cadence Rolls Out DisplayPort 2.0 Compliant Verification IP

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Cadence Design Systems, Inc . CDNS recently introduced Verification IP (VIP), which is compliant with DisplayPort 2.0 standard. It offers developers end-to-end capabilities to accelerate the functional verification processes of system-on-chip (SoC) designs for complex applications.

Cadence claims that it is the industry's first VIP to support DisplayPort 2.0 verification environment.

Primarily, latest VIP facilitates high-quality SoC design with robust performance required to support applications involving machine learning, enterprise connectivity, automotive, gaming and mobile computing processes.

We believe expansion of Cadence Verification IP portfolio, which is a part of Cadence Verification Suite, with DisplayPort 2.0 compliant VIP bodes well.


Notably, shares of Cadence have returned 60.6% year to date, significantly outperforming the industry 's rally of 29.5%.

Key Features to Favor Adoption

The new offering enables seamless integration with testbenches at SoC, IP and other system levels, which accelerates verification closure.

Per the press release, the latest solution comprises "a configurable bus functional model (BFM), a protocol monitor and a library of integrated protocol checks to optimize verification predictability."

Additionally, the DisplayPort 2.0 compatible VIP supports major verification languages including SystemVerilog, Verilog, VHDL, e, C, SystemC, and Vera. Moreover, the new solution is optimized for the company's Xcelium Parallel Logic Simulation offering.

We believe the robust features of the latest VIP will drive adoption, primarily from semiconductor companies which are increasingly focusing on AI, 5G and ADAS chipset manufacturing.

In fact, Japan-based fabless semiconductor company, MegaChips, is eager to utilize the latest VIP as it is DisplayPort 2.0 compliant.

Strength in IP Portfolio Holds Promise

Cadence continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, which is helping it to launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

Moreover, Cadence Verification Suite, comprising the latest DisplayPort 2.0 compliant VIP, supports the company's Intelligent System Design strategy, which ensures SoC design excellence.

The growing adoption of Cadence's offerings is expected to strengthen the company's presence in the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market. Per ResearchAndMarkets data , the EDA tools market is forecast to hit $17.35 billion by 2024, compared with $9.76 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Further, the ongoing digital transformation across aerospace and medical verticals holds promise. Cadence's association with Northrop Grumman, which is utilizing the company's IP and EDA solutions, deserves a special mention in this regard.

Wrapping Up

We believe that the latest product rollouts in growth markets and customer wins are expected to bolster Cadence's financial performance.

However, increasing expenditure on portfolio expansion and product enhancement is likely to weigh on margins at least in the near term.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Cadence carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader sector are eGain Corporation EGAN , Rosetta Stone Inc. RST and j2 Global, Inc. JCOM , each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Long-term earnings growth rate for eGain, Rosetta Stone and j2 Global is pegged at 30%, 12.5% and 8%, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report

eGain Corporation (EGAN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Rosetta Stone (RST): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: JCOM , EGAN , CDNS , RST


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar