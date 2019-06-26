Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed the most recent trading day at $69.84, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs had gained 8.62% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CDNS as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, CDNS is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $579.07 million, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.

CDNS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $2.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.3% and +8.53%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CDNS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CDNS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CDNS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.1, which means CDNS is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CDNS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

