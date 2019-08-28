Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Cadence Bancorporation ( CADE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CADE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CADE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.82, the dividend yield is 4.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CADE was $14.82, representing a -48.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.63 and a 0.82% increase over the 52 week low of $14.70.

CADE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CADE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports CADE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.99%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CADE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.