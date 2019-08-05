CAC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Camden National Corp. (Symbol: CAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.11, changing hands as low as $41.80 per share. Camden National Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CAC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.49 per share, with $47.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.13.
