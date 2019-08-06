Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation ( COG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.45, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COG was $17.45, representing a -36.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.65 and a 1.34% increase over the 52 week low of $17.22.

COG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). COG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports COG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 53.98%, compared to an industry average of -17.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to COG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF ( FCG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an decrease of -31.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COG at 4.27%.