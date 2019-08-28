Cabot Corporation (CBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Cabot Corporation ( CBT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.94, the dividend yield is 3.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBT was $37.94, representing a -43.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.65 and a 2.24% increase over the 52 week low of $37.11.

CBT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD ). CBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.59. Zacks Investment Research reports CBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.12%, compared to an industry average of -12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.