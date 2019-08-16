Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Cable One, Inc. ( CABO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $2.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CABO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1242.42, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CABO was $1242.42, representing a -2.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $1,271.15 and a 61.95% increase over the 52 week low of $767.15.

CABO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) and Charter Communications, Inc. ( CHTR ). CABO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $27.17. Zacks Investment Research reports CABO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.04%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CABO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CABO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CABO as a top-10 holding:

Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF ( PMOM )

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF ( SPSM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PMOM with an increase of 2.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CABO at 1.08%.