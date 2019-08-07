C Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.55, changing hands as low as $63.64 per share. Citigroup Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of C shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, C's low point in its 52 week range is $48.42 per share, with $75.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $64.17.
