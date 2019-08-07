BXMT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.71, changing hands as low as $34.65 per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BXMT's low point in its 52 week range is $30.84 per share, with $36.77 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.98.
