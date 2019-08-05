BWXT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.76, changing hands as low as $48.67 per share. BWX Technologies inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BWXT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.91 per share, with $67.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $48.72.
