BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

BWX Technologies, Inc. ( BWXT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BWXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BWXT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.31, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWXT was $56.31, representing a -12.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.68 and a 56.81% increase over the 52 week low of $35.91.

BWXT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). BWXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports BWXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.18%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BWXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BWXT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF ( XAR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XAR with an increase of 12.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BWXT at 4.41%.