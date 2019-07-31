BVN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. (Symbol: BVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.74, changing hands as low as $15.07 per share. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BVN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.67 per share, with $17.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.35.
