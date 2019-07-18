Quantcast

Buyout firm Arcline Investment to buy Baker Hughes unit

By Reuters

By Chibuike Oguh

July 18 (Reuters) - Arcline Investment Management, a U.S. private equity firm founded by former Golden Gate dealmaker Rajeev Amara, said on Thursday it would buy a unit of Baker Hughes , General Electric Co's oil-servicing subsidiary.

The deal comes after Arcline said in March it had raised $1.5 billion for a fund targeted at buying small to midsize industrial businesses, which the company defines as companies with less than $1 billion in revenue.

Arcline said it plans to "aggressively invest" in the unit's "long standing, loyal employee base so that they can support every brand of our equipment operating in the field.

