Quantcast

Businesswoman Gadhia withdraws from Bank of England job

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday that Jayne-Anne Gadhia, recently appointed as an executive at U.S. online services provider Salesforce , will no longer take up her appointment on a top Bank of England panel.

Gadhia, formerly chief executive officer of lender Virgin Money, had already delayed her appointment to the BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) until April 2020, a year later than planned.

Her decision to withdraw puts the lack of diversity in the BoE's three main monetary, financial and regulation policy committees back in the spotlight. Lawmakers have criticised the finance ministry for appointing too few women to the committees.

"We are of course sorry that Jayne-Anne Gadhia won't be taking up her role as an external member on the Financial Policy Committee," the BoE said in a statement.

The finance ministry said it would launch a new appointment process to fill the vacancy on the FPC, which monitors risks in Britain's financial system.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: CRM


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar