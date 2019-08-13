Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Business First Bancshares, Inc. ( BFST ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BFST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.37, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFST was $23.37, representing a -14.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.40 and a 13.23% increase over the 52 week low of $20.64.

BFST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BFST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports BFST's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 25%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.