BUSE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.63, changing hands as high as $26.82 per share. First Busey Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BUSE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.13 per share, with $33.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.74.
